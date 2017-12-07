Video: Migos – “MotorSport” ft. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Migos have released the music video for “MotorSport,” their triumphant posse cut with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Directed by Bradley&Pablo—the team behind Charli XCX’s own Lamborghini-featuring affair, “Vroom Vroom“—the video stars the rappers in futuristic driving leathers, flexing in front of old-school Lambos and Ferraris, docked within a thunderous Blade Runner-esque cityscape. The song is expected to be the first single from Culture II. Watch it below.