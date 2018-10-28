News \
Watch Courtney Love and Melissa Auf Der Maur Perform 3 Hole Classics
Saturday night, Michael Stipe, Chloë Sevigny, Aaron Dessner, and more honored former Hole bandmates Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur at a tribute event in Hudson, NY. The event, which marks the 20th anniversary of Auf der Maur’s departure from the band and the 25th anniversary of their infamous album Live Through This, played host to a Hole reunion of sorts, with the two bandmates briefly reuniting to perform the classic Hole songs “Doll Parts,” “Miss World,” and “Softer Softest.”
Courtney Love has continued to play Hole material in concert, recently performing “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu” with 1500 backing musicians at Florence’s Artemio Franchi Stadium. In August, she joined Smashing Pumpkins in concert, where together they covered two Hole classics. In April, Love played a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting for the Man” with backing musicians including former Jane’s Addiction member Dave Navarro. Watch clips of her latest performance below and revisit our original 1998 review of Hole’s Celebrity Skin, as well as the band’s inclusion on our list of the 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998.
View this post on Instagram
This is gonna cut out but #wow @courtneylove #basilicahudson thank you @xmadmx
View this post on Instagram
Listen to @courtneylove “our futures lie in their hands” that’s YOU @rockacademyofficial #basilicahudson @xmadmx