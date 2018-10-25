The year 1998 began with the revelation of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal in January, and ended with impeachment proceedings against the president in December. It was the year of Jesse Ventura’s election as governor of Minnesota, and at the time, the ascent of a flashy media personality with membership in the WWE Hall of Fame but no political experience seemed more like an aberration than a sign of things to come. More foreshadowing: The U.S. threatened military action against Iraq over the latter nation’s ongoing disarmament crisis, and a Taliban-controlled court in Afghanistan declared a religious fanatic named Osama bin Laden a “man without sin” after his bombings of two U.S. embassies in East Africa. Despite all the weirdness, there were some reasons to be optimistic: the economy continued its decade-long surge, and, uh, Viagra was approved to hit the market for the first time.

The era’s rock music reflected this ping-ponging temperament. For one, the year produced at least two transcendent one-hit-wonders: on one side, the New Radicals spun their disaffection with society into visions of utopia; on the other, Harvey Danger assessed the same ills and found only “rottenness and evil in me.” Courtney Love emerged with the catchiest and most successful music of her career, four years after the death of her husband Kurt Cobain. David Bowie hooked up with Trent Reznor, and the son of an avant-garde jazz legend made a silly party singalong for the ages. Everclear turned startlingly bleak tales of childhood trauma into radio gold, and the Beastie Boys cemented themselves as the sort of act that’s still scorchingly relevant over a decade after their debut. In October, yet another specter that would plague America for years to come reared its ugly head for the first time: a scourge called Bizkit.

We revisited 88 of our favorite songs from the ’98 alt-rock charts and found that all of them still move us two decades later. (Note: Some of the songs were released in 1997, but made their biggest impact the next year on the radio and Billboard’s Alternative Charts.) Find them below.

88. Stabbing Westward – “Save Yourself”

Stabbing Westward were generally pegged as a charmless and sterile Nine Inch Nails replica, with all of the fancy drum machines but none of the genuine danger or ties to the industrial underground. They did little to save themselves from that damning appraisal on the first single from their third album Darkest Days. “Save Yourself” is glum, bludgeoning, and aggressively unlikable. “I am not your savior, I am just as fucked as you,” sings frontman Christopher Hall, who was not an angsty teen but a man in his early 30s when he recorded it. (In case you had a hard time believing how edgy that line was the first time, he repeats it immediately in an unmistakably Reznor-ish stage whisper.) The lone redeeming quality of “Save Yourself” is it slick electronic production, and in that sense, it may have even been a couple years ahead of its time. Get a better melody, find a singer with stronger pipes, and slap a rapper on there somewhere—you’d essentially have an early attempt at Linkin Park. —ANDY CUSH

87. Shawn Mullins – “Lullaby”

For most of its runtime, “Lullaby” is an utterly ridiculous song. Shawn Mullins strums a couple chords on his acoustic guitar and gravely talk-sings about a miserable woman struggling to get by in Los Angeles. He says things like “she’s seen her share of devils, in this angel town,” presumably with a straight face. Then the chorus arrives, and Mullins actually tries out a melody. His voice sounds lovely: “Everything’s gonna be alright, rockabye.” That line’s simple concision pulls the whole thing together. It’s an earworm of a chorus that’s still hard to get out of your head 20 years later. —ISRAEL DARAMOLA

86. Catatonia – “Mulder and Scully”

An entry in the surprisingly existent micro-genre of pop songs that reference the X-Files (see also: Bree Sharp’s “David Duchovny”), as well as the very existent, and very great, genre of songs about being thoroughly dismantled by a crush. Cerys Matthews, who’s never met a lyric she doesn’t gleefully attack, is perfectly suited to this happy-furious mode, rasping and seething and so discombobulated she can’t finish sentences: stop! Doing what you—keep! Doing it to! —KATHERINE ST. ASAPH

85. Ben Folds Five – “Song for the Dumped”

Back in the innocent days of 1998, perhaps it was easy to hear “Song for the Dumped” as a send-up of cheesy love songs. But some of its humor has curdled in the twenty years since its release as a single. The repeated cries of “give me my money back, you bitch” were certainly intended as satire, but the entitlement that flows beneath the that line feel pulled from radicalized male echo chambers like 4chan. Even with this icky undercurrent, “Song For The Dumped” crackles musically, with Ben Folds Five working up a head of steam that recalls prime Joe Jackson. Maybe the song is a little unwieldy, spending as much time lingering on super-charged jams as it does on the melody, but that’s also its appeal. At a time when alt-rock was filled with faux primitives, Ben Folds Five prized musicianship. For all of its flaws, “Song for the Dumped” showcases this inclination well. —STEPHEN THOMAS ERLEWINE

84. Marcy Playground – “St. Joe on the School Bus”

“Sex and Candy” spent fifteen weeks as the No. 1 modern rock track in the country. It’s probably the only Marcy Playground song that will ever show up in a karaoke bar, but the Summerland Tour doesn’t have room for one-hit wonders, and that’s where “St. Joe on the School Bus” comes in. Whether or not it was an actual hit depends on the level of elasticity you’ll accept for the term: It peaked at No. 8. But considering the bleakness of “St. Joe”’s bullied-child narrative (“They said your dad was gay / They said your mom was a whore”), the fact that it charted at all is almost more impressive than “Sex and Candy”’s record-setting run. —IAN COHEN

83. Brian Setzer Orchestra – “Jump Jive an’ Wail”

The only thing harder to understand than the swing revival’s mere existence is the fact that some of the hits it produced were actually kind of good, including Brian Setzer Orchestra’s cover of the OG classic “Jump Jive An’ Wail.” The original, performed by Louis Prima, was revived by the Gap in 1998 for an ad in which fresh-faced white people gleefully dance and throw each other in the air while wearing pairs of pristine khakis. Setzer’s subsequent version has a similar antiseptic quality, squeegeeing out any trace of the blues so furiously that you can almost hear the squeaking. But in doing so, Setzer captures the radiant optimism of the decade, evinced most clearly in the guitar solo he defiantly scribbles across the old chestnut, sacrilege be damned. —JORDAN SARGENT

82. Smash Mouth – “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby”

Ah, the late ‘90s—not a purer time, remotely, but a time when Smash Mouth could cover several known oldies, not obviously as a joke, and seem unremarkable. It helps that they knew to stay away from the untouchable-classic material and stick to relative fluff: a love song by the Monkees, and another previously performed by Frankie Valli on helium and a guy named Question Mark. The band makes a Austin Powers pastiche of the ‘60s organs and horns: not psychedelic exactly, but certainly functional, and not so hubristic as to overstay its three minutes. And compared to the tenor-y tenorness of the past few versions, Steve Harwell’s froggy voice—even when he tries a Steven Tyler screech—has something kind of, maybe, almost approaching rock. —KSA

81. Presidents of the United States – “Video Killed the Radio Star”

The 1998 romantic comedy The Wedding Singer, a sleeper candidate for Adam Sandler’s finest contribution to culture, is about an awkward young man embracing himself and what he loves—that is, performing pop hits at weddings in a floppy tux. The film is a bit of ‘80s nostalgia that came nearly too soon after the fact—a wave anticipating the tsunami of decades to come. The Presidents of the United States of America’s version of The Buggles’ hit “Video Killed the Radio Star”—the opening song on the Sandler film’s hit soundtrack–came roughly 20 years after the original was recorded, and finds the once-futuristic-sounding novelty record easy source material for a ‘90s pop-rock interpretation. In the Presidents’ treatment, the “oh oh”s are detuned whimpers, and Buggles singer Trevor Horn’s scratchy radio announcer voice is updated with chintzy telephone-voice processing. It becomes a song about rooting for the slacker underdog, not just a marginalized industry. —WINSTON COOK-WILSON

80. Creed – “One”

If moving to Tallahassee helped Jim Morrison become a star, Scott Stapp figured, it could do the same for him. And by God, he was right. “One” was the final and biggest single off Creed’s debut My Own Prison, recorded for a reported six grand. It sure sounds like it: Mark Tremonti’s flanging on the bridge sounds exactly like waking up midflight with a head cold. He smuggles some divebombs into the outro, but it’s Stapp’s grunting refrain (“I feel angry, I feel helpless/Wanna change the world, yeah”) that made this a hit. They’d score even bigger with later dirtbag absolution anthems, but “One”’s bizarre anti-affirmative-action screed is currently, incredibly, more relevant than any of them. —BRAD SHOUP

79. Semisonic – “Singing in My Sleep”

In a perfect world, Semisonic’s “Singing in My Sleep” would have been as popular as their career-defining single “Closing Time,” or nearly so. This love letter to a good mixtape holds up surprisingly well, with its shoutouts to blank Sony cassettes and playlists lovingly assembled by hand instead of curated on Spotify. Singer-songwriter Dan Wilson’s icy blonde frosted tips didn’t age as well, but he’s co-writing songs with Adele now, so he’s probably not losing any sleep over his ‘90s fashion missteps. —MAGGIE SEROTA

78. Cardigans – “My Favorite Game”

The Cardigans are prolific genre-leapers, from heavy metal (their first incarnation) to lounge heavy metal to country to alt-pop both sharp and coy. On 1998’s Gran Turismo, they shifted yet again to electro rock. While the album wasn’t technically named for the video game it eventually soundtracked, “My Favorite Game” was practically made for the medium. The guitars are processed until they barely sound like guitars anymore, but the honks and whirs of an auto race. The drums pulse like tapping brakes, and the tempo accelerates and decelerates frantically like Mario Kart snaking. Nina Persson races through, almost at her own tempo, scorned but unbothered, and assured as a victory lap. —KSA

77. Our Lady Peace – “4am”

“4am” is the ultimate ‘90s Canadian power ballad, and one of the better sensitive alternative rock songs ever, gentle and melancholy, the perfect balance of quiet to quietloud to loud to loudquiet. There is little-to-no reason for Hoobastank’s “The Reason” to exist when we already had this. “4am” originated from a dream lead singer Raine Maida had of his estranged father dying. (The “am” in the title represent his initials: Arnold Maida. Also, the younger Maida reportedly wrote it at four in the morning.) There’s a queasy, ghostly feeling stirring beneath the song that keeps it from getting too saccharine, too unmoored in the genuineness of its feeling. –BRAD NELSON

76. Monster Magnet – “Space Lord”

Jersey stoner-rock crew Monster Magnet tabbed Joseph Kahn to direct the clip for this riff-heavy slab of freakish self-mythology, which plays like “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by way of Zappa. Kahn constructed an implausible bridge between the declining visual style of alt-rock (harsh lighting, cameras knocked off their axes, a naked old man) and Hype Williams freshness. Dave Wyndorf’s gleeful clowning in the latter portion—a note-perfect parody of Ma$e’s “Feel So Good” video—made him an inadvertent John the Baptist to the Bullgod Kid Rock. And like the Kid, Monster Magnet knew their way around an radio edit: the sky-pounding refrain “space lord/mother mother” was the same on the album as it was on TV. Cable rewarded the band’s canniness by making theirs the first video played on Total Request Live. —BS

75. Dave Matthews Band – “Stay (Wasting Time)”

There is no musical entity that really sounds like Dave Matthews Band, even if endless stuff infringes on its musical universe. It’s not quite pop, not quite blasé fratty lite-rock, not quite “jam” in the canonical sense. Perhaps it’s best to think of DMB, with its marked detours of folk-rock balladry and romance jazz, as some kind of unlikely pinnacle of “adult contemporary.” If there’s a single DMB track that best merits that characterization—one that middle-aged relatives could reasonably flip to after a run through Graceland or a late James Taylor album—it’s “Stay (Wasting Time).” It’s smooth and surprisingly lithe for DMB, bolstered by a punchy horn section and gospel backing vocals. The band’s instrumental interplay is playful and dense, and Dave himself channels the best of his pop instincts. Then there’s the bombastic breakdown and coda, reminiscent of a prayer meeting—exactly the sort of stuff that separates Matthews’ devoted evangelists from his equally fervent detractors. Which side are you on? —WCW

74. Garbage – “Special”

On the third single from Garbage’s sophomore album Version 2.0, singer Shirley Manson explores how ending a friendship can be messier and more painful than breaking up with a romantic partner. The hilariously mismatched video, on the other hand, features the band as futuristic fighter pilots shooting at each other in a Starship Troopers-style fantasy. Inter-band tension as intergalactic combat? Maybe it’s not so mismatched after all.—MS

73. The Afghan Whigs – “Somethin’ Hot”

1998 was an anything-goes time for alt-rock, but The Afghan Whigs still stood out, their high-contrast eroticism and swaggering grooves nodding to influences far beyond the pages of NME and, well, Spin. Whigs frontman Greg Dulli wrote and produced their fourth full-length 1965 while they were in label limbo, but he wound up building out their sound, bringing in New Orleans sax legend Roderick Paulin for arranging duties. “Somethin’ Hot,” 1965’s leadoff track, is one of the more effective come-ons in a catalog jam-packed with them, Dulli’s bandmates’ insistent chug making his sly verses simmer, and Susan Marshall’s whooped counterpoint vocals throwing rocket fuel on the chorus’s gasped plea. —MAURA JOHNSTON

72. Alanis Morissette – “Thank U”

No one makes awkwardness look charming like Alanis. With an opening line that suggested an amoxicillin addiction and a chorus that shouted out the world capital of vague non-denominational “spirituality” in the white Western imagination, “Thank U” found the erstwhile angry young woman luxuriating in a vat of New Age cheese, all therapy-session lyrics and mid-tempo drum loops. Like much of Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, the album whose release it heralded, the track’s soft, meditative vibe read as a conscious—and slightly disappointing—effort on Morissette’s part to disown the rage of Jagged Little Pill. And yet, somehow, the earnestness and vulnerability in her voice makes you eager to tag along on her vision quest anyway. You needn’t have the foggiest idea what a “transparent dangling carrot” is supposed to symbolize to notice that Alanis really does sound free. – JUDY BERMAN

71. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – “Zoot Suit Riot”

With the benefit of hindsight, the swing revival was obviously one of the more insane cultural movements of the 1990s. The trend—brought forth in large part by Jon Favreau’s 1996 cult hit film Swingers—led to the success of not one but two bands with “Daddy” in their name: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, the latter of which scored the fledgling genre’s biggest hit with “Zoot Suit Riot.” The song hit No. 15 on the Alternative Rock charts in the summer of 1998, and the Daddies’ compilation album of the same name eventually went double platinum. For a kid growing up at the time, the song had clear stylish appeal, with its horns and big beat. Revisiting it today is a reminder of how remarkable it was that this song, and nu-swing in general, became a genuine cultural phenomenon. Even more remarkable is the fact that Steve Perry, the lead Daddy, had even larger ambitions for the movement. He wrote on Facebook ahead of the album’s 20th anniversary last year: “I pictured the future of the swing scene as being rougher, realer, weirder and more of a hybrid, like the punk or psychobilly scenes… like if the Clash or the Kinks were a swing band, except with revived speakeasies, martinis, couples dancing and equal amounts of men and women. That was, and still is, if I can be totally honest, my vision of the exciting place we, the swing ‘scene,’ should be striving for as a musical movement.” Instead, the movement quickly blissfully sputtered out, and by the end of the century had almost completely retreated from the mainstream. —TAYLOR BERMAN

70. Limp Bizkit – “Faith”

Limp Bizkit’s label apparently paid to get “Counterfeit,” their first major single, into radio rotation, but it didn’t quite take. What audiences really needed to come to terms with this band was a weird, half-assed Trojan horse, in the form of an ironic pop cover. Their feral version of George Michael’s 1987 hit “Faith” illustrates the extent to which this movement-of-sorts was not about the rap or the rock as much as a specific and brain-dead anti-authoritarian energy. The incongruity of this band of modern-day Floridian Stanley Kowalskis blowing their amps and vocal chords on a skill-free cover of a jangling tune by a butt-waggling pop star was intended as some form of absurdist subversion—a statement about nothing. The one-off track—perfect for a standalone Napster download—gave Fred Durst and the gang a platform to do pretty much whatever they wanted to do for the next couple of years. (Shortly after the release of the single, Durst was pontificating about creating Limp Bizkit’s version of The Wall on the Family Values Tour.) Significant Other, the band’s sprawling and hit-packed major statement, came the following summer. “Faith” was an undercooked first bake of the cookie that the world would eventually stick up our collective “yeah.” —WCW

69. Oasis – “Acquiesce”

Universally acknowledged as the best Oasis B-side, “Acquiesce” dates to the era of 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, when it backed up album single “Some Might Say.” But with a riff bigger than its A-side and a chorus anthemic enough to rival “Live Forever,” “Acquiesce” hit American radio in 1998, leading Oasis’s best-kept secret, the B-side compilation The Masterplan. Naturally, it’s tempting to read that big ol’ “we buh-lieve in one another” as a rare message of camaraderie from the Gallagher brothers, who seldom shared vocals on record and to this day can barely stand to cohabitate our collective memory. Allow Noel to put a fork in the actually-they-love-each-other theory for you: “Total fucking bullshit.” —ANNA GACA

68. The Verve – “Lucky Man”

Never mind that they released an excellent shoegaze debut, A Storm in Heaven, in 1993—The Verve never got any shine in the U.S. before “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” which is also probably their only song anyone who’s not a devoted listener still remembers. That’s a shame, because Urban Hymns was filled with moments of gorgeous introspection, melancholy, and gratitude. Take “Lucky Man,” which finds frontman Richard Ashcroft’s nimble voice enumerating the blessings of love and the fragility of human emotions. There’s still a sense of grandness here: the track ramps up, in its final half, from a modest acoustic ballad to a soaring, string-backed hymn. It’s not quite a symphony, but not every great song needs to be. –JB

67. Local H – “All the Kids Are Right”

This self-sendup contains more than a little false modesty: for more than 30 years now, Local H have prided themselves on giving ticketbuyers their money’s worth. The title of “All the Kids Are Right” transposes a Who cliche, while the power-pop form nods to another incendiary (if frequently shambolic) live act: the Replacements. “You hoped that we would rock/And knock it up a notch,” frontman Scott Lucas ruefully notes, “Rockin’ was nowhere in sight.” The chorus, with its images of angry kids tearing into the band online, is unusually prescient. —BS

66. Fiona Apple – “Across the Universe”

One of the Beatles’ loopier meditations, “Across the Universe” has been covered by artists from David Bowie to Rufus Wainwright to the kids in a certain best-forgotten movie, all acoustic and relatively faithful. Fiona Apple’s cover, for the Pleasantville soundtrack, isn’t un-faithful—particularly the first few fakeout seconds—but the rest is like she swapped out Lennon’s psychedelics for narcotics. Twenty years have passed, and slowcore covers of pop songs are now cliche bummer, but Apple’s version works because it’s more ambiguous than obvious. Apple’s hazy setting brings out the torch-singer styling lurking below Lennon’s vocal twinge, and the unsettledness of the melodic line. The words really do flow out. She slurs her way through the “jai guru” mantra, and the most straightforward lines, making “nothing’s gonna change my world” sound less enlightened than resigned. —KSA

65. Chris Cornell – “Sunshower”

Euphoria Morning, the lone album Chris Cornell released between the initial collapse of Soundgarden in 1997 and the formation of Audioslave in 2001, gave the singer a chance to further explore his mellow side, which he’d begun to do on the last couple of Soundgarden albums. “Sunshower,” a bonus track that became a minor hit, was even gentler than Soundgarden’s swan song Down on the Upside. Cornell sang about finding the bright spots during difficult times, and his unmistakable soulful delivery conveyed the sense that the process is generally easier said than done. Cornell’s sense of pained searching, and the cascading instrumental interplay of his band, make one thing clear: the guitars may be a little quieter than usual, but this is still heavy music. —AC

64. Pearl Jam – “Given to Fly”

Based on Pearl Jam’s reputation five albums in, listeners might’ve called the first Yield single “Given to Frown.” But after the difficulties of previous album leaders like Vitalogy’s “Spin the Black Circle” and No Code’s “Who You Are,” the eagerness to please of Yield’s “Given to Fly” was a seismic shock. Co-writer Mike McCready says he wrote the pretty Zeppelin-indebted chord progression during a rare Seattle snow day. It’s the way the guitars sparkle before the abrupt release of the chorus that creates the impression of sunlight dispelling gloom. Peaking at #21 and a live stalwart, “Given to Fly” is one of the few Pearl Jam songs you might reasonably describe as “buoyant.” —ALFRED SOTO

63. Dave Matthews Band – “Don’t Drink the Water”

Dave Matthews Band’s “Don’t Drink the Water” is a showcase for the band’s more somber side. It’s more serious than the goofy jam-band kitsch of “What Would You Say” or the saccharine sexytime nostalgia of “Crash Into You,” serving as an indictment of colonialism and the displacement of indigenous populations, as influenced by Matthews’s native South Africa as it was by his adopted home in the United States. The subject matter, of course, doesn’t mean Dave doesn’t still sound like Dave: with appearances by both Alanis Morisette and banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, it’s right in line with DMB’s hybrid of adult contemporary pop and slapstick Americana. —TAYLOR BERMAN

62. Lenny Kravitz – “Fly Away”

Known elsewhere for his pastiches of artists like Jimi Hendrix and Prince—kinda like the ‘90s version of Bruno Mars, with whom he’s played—Lenny Kravitz is more himself on “Fly Away.” Or, rather, he doesn’t mimic any particular artist, but rather rock itself, in slab form, with a guitar riff that doesn’t fly anywhere but thinks that maybe if it heaves at the air enough it’ll get off the ground. There’s some lite funk to the bass burbles, and more than a little ridiculousness to lyrics like “the Milky Way, or even Mars.” It takes confidence to pull it all off, but Kravitz has it. —KSA

61. Green Day – “Redundant”

Green Day first became classic rock by default: “Longview,” “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around” were ubiquitous and beloved enough to be grandfathered into formats with the Clash, U2, and the Who in perpetuity. The second time Green Day became classic rock, they did so by channeling those exact bands on American Idiot and riding the respect that album afforded them into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. During the underappreciated phase in between, they drew on classic rock without being recognized as such. The era is best represented by “Redundant,” a slumped sadsack pop song that is just as referential of the Kinks as it is Green Day’s own “Pulling Teeth.” This time, the guitars are run through a Leslie speaker cabinet, which they probably would’ve stolen and sold for about 24 months rent back in 1993. —IC

60. Drugstore – “El President” (ft. Thom Yorke)

The dreampop act Drugstore’s wild second album White Magic For Lovers remains one of 1998’s most underheralded releases, with spectral songs given extra wonder by Ian Burdge’s churning cello and frontwoman Isabel Monteiro’s spindly vocals. “El President,” the album’s whirling lead single, showcases both of those elements in a startling yet beautiful way. Its lyrics address the 1970 coup d’etat of Chilean president Salvador Allende, with a fever-dream quality that was well-suited to the paranoiac voices of Monteiro and her duet partner, Thom Yorke. “I wanted someone with a very pure, neutral voice of goodness,” Monteiro told Rock Sucker in 2011. “He fitted the brief perfectly.” —MJ

59. Tonic – “Open Up Your Eyes”

I can’t really pinpoint the moment where alt-rock radio hits tilted from a tone of semi-detached irony to an embarrassing earnestness, but Tonic’s “Open Up Your Eyes” is a great example of the latter, driven home by singer Emerson Heart’s gravelly vocals. The video grants some much-needed levity to the song’s heavy-handed lyrical platitudes, playing like a bingo card of ‘90s tropes: a celebrity cameo in Mick Fleetwood, several goatees, oblique references to Jewel and Fiona Apple, and some unsubtle commentary on the cookie-cutter nature of suburbia. Unfortunately, the song isn’t as effective as its visuals. —MS

58. Barenaked Ladies – “It’s All Been Done”

As the other Barenaked Ladies song from 1998, “It’s All Been Done” is a more melodic, anthemic counter to the goofy irreverence of “One Week.” It sounds a bit like the soundtrack to a trailer for a lighthearted campus comedy from the same era, and is bright and bouncy enough to hold your attention in the same manner as the sort of film it might advertise. Though “It’s All Been Done” might be more earnest than its more famous counterpart, its propulsive singalong “woo-hoo-hoos” didn’t quite nudge out all of the band’s absurdist tendencies. “Alone and bored on a thirtieth-century night,” Stephen Page sings. “Will I see you on The Price Is Right?” Two Decades haven’t brought us any closer to figuring out what he meant. Maybe we really do need to wait until the year 2901. —ID