In 2015 and 2016, a group of 1000 enthusiastic musicians and Foo Fighters fans gathered together—once physically in Italy, once virtually—to play mammoth ensemble covers of the band’s tracks “Learn to Fly” and “Saint Cecilia.” Now, Courtney Love has gotten in on the action, collaborating with the so-called Rockin’1000 group on covers of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu.” In July, a group of approximately 1500 gathered at Florence’s Artemio Franchi Stadium for the Love-helmed performance, which served as a charity event for the Italian non-profit Only the Brave Foundation and the San Patrignano youth recovery community. Participants contributed drums and guitars and backing vocals.

“The first time I saw the Rockin’1000 video, I thought, I want to do that,” Love explains in the video. “The sight and sound of a thousand musicians connecting with their audience in this open, transcultural way was incredible. It reminded me of the early punk scene, with its community centered around diversity and acceptance.”

Love also played”Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu” with the Smashing Pumpkins at an appearance during the band’s reunion tour in August. Celebrity Skin, the Hole album on which both songs were originally included, turned 20 last month; read Spin’s 1998 cover story on Courtney Love here. Watch the new video of Love and the Rockin’1000’s performance, which features a mini-documentary element, below.