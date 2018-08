Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour is in full swing. Tonight, during their show in Holmdel, New Jersey, they brought out Courtney Love to cover two Hole songs. They played “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu.” Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath also joined Smashing Pumpkins tonight to play three songs, including “Fly” by Sugar Ray. Watch clips of Love’s performance below.

