Some little piggies go to the market, some little piggies stay home and some little piggies star in Ariana Grande music videos. The Sweetener star, whose recent work includes the visually provocative “God is a Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry” videos, has shifted gears with her latest music video for “Breathin.” Instead of shining a light on Grande, the video features a new celebrity: her pet pig Piggy Smalls. That’s right, the grainy video is just three minutes and 18 seconds of her—admittedly incredibly adorable—pig rolling around on her bed.

Grande wrote on Twitter that “Breathin” is about her anxiety. Watch the full video below.