Ariana Grande performed “God Is a Woman” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Announced earlier this month, the performance marks one of her first since the release of her new album Sweetener, which arrived Friday via Republic Records. Grande earned five award nominations for her “No Tears Left To Cry” music video. Her “God Is a Woman” featured appropriately religious imagery, with dancers recreating da Vinci’s The Last Supper as she belted out the ballad.

The single originally dropped last month, and was later followed by a highly-stylized music video featuring Grande swimming around in the cosmos. Watch her VMA performance below.