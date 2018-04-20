Ariana Grande just released a video for “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first new music since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, and since the bombing at her concert in Manchester, UK, that killed 22 attendees and injured 500 more. “No Tears Left to Cry” arrives about a month before the one-year anniversary of the May 22, 2017 attack.

Grande teased the song with an upside-down countdown clock on her website, and with several images posted to social media that followed a social media hiatus that started on New Year’s Eve and ended this week. “Missed you,” she wrote Wednesday, presumably addressing her fans.

Dangerous Woman, Grande’s third album, spawned hits like the title track, “Side to Side,” and “Into You.” In June 2017, one month after the Manchester attack, Grande organized the One Love Manchester benefit show and television special for victims and their families, which also featured performances by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, The Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Stevie Wonder, and Mac Miller. And last month, TMZ reported that the singer had completed a “very personal” album produced by Max Martin and Pharrell. There’s no word yet on when that album will be released.

Watch the video for “No Tears Left to Cry” below.