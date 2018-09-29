Stream New Matthew Dear Remixes of Every Track on MGMT’s Latest Album

Matthew Dear has remixed every track on MGMT’s latest album Little Dark Age. The two acts hit the road together as part of MGMT’s 2018 North American tour, and Matthew Dear will soon accompany the band on numerous European tour dates.

“The best music makes you feel like it was written specifically for you, and at the risk of sounding slightly mad, I felt that it was,” Dear shared in a statement. “I couldn’t pick one song however. Then it kinda hit me. Why not remix the whole damn thing?”

“I offered, and surprisingly they accepted,” the statement continues. “Fast forward a few months and we’re touring together. I learned more about the meaning of some songs and was tuned into the album at its live core. The remix followed in somewhat effortless fashion. It basically just poured out of me. I write my own albums through some sort of cultural osmosis, but those take years. This ended up being a hyper-study remix of an entire album by a band I admire.”

MGMT’s Little Dark Age was released in February. Earlier this August, Matthew Dear announced a new album called Bunny set to arrive October 12 via Ghostly International. The album is set to include his singles “Modafinil Blues” and “Bad Ones” from last year. Hear his new MGMT remixes below.