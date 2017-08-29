Matthew Dear – “Bad Ones” ft. Tegan and Sara

Matthew Dear linked up with pop duo Tegan and Sara for the luminous new single “Bad Ones.” The collaboration comes after Dear remixed Tegan And Sara’s “I Was a Fool” and their collaborative Tears for Fears cover “Pale Shelter.” Sara Quin explained how the song came together in a statement.

I heard the piece of music Matthew sent through while driving to get a haircut in West Hollywood. I always feel like an interloper on that side of town and the phrase ‘freaking out and paralyzed’ was suddenly looping in my head. I couldn’t stop thinking about how finding someone who loves the more complicated parts of you is a relief, especially when they’re not turned off by your socially awkward insecurities or tendencies to retreat inward. Matthew’s music has always been my go-to for late night bus rides in headphones and I still geek out that we made this together!

Listen to “Bad Ones” below. Tegan and Sara last release, Love You to Death, dropped last year, and Dear’s latest single “Modafinil Blues” came out back in June.