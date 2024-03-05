5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Fefe Dobson

Name Fefe Dobson

Best known for Leather jackets, leather pants and lovin’ lots of guitar.

Current city Nashville

Really want to be in I’d be in Paris sitting at cafes drinking rosé and people watching. Oh, and vintage shopping!

Excited about Just released a new album [EMOTION SICKNESS, last September], so been stoked touring and performing the new songs. Just completed a film entitled Morningside that my friend Ron Dias directed.

My current music collection has a lot of I love to collect vinyls. I have a ton of classic rock.

And a little bit of Show tunes/musicals.

Preferred format I prefer vinyl, but I love to be able to stream anything that pops into my head.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

The Wizard of Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various

It was one of the first musicals I ever did while in elementary school. I’ve always had a love for Judy Garland, and still to do this day. I tear up whenever I hear “Over the Rainbow.”

2

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet: Music from the Motion Picture, Various

This movie was my everything and I was obsessed with the soundtrack! Such amazing songs like “Kissing You” by Des’ree , “#1 Crush” by Garbage, “Talk Show Host” by Radiohead, and “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. A ‘90s classic!

3

Oracular Spectacular, MGMT

It was so refreshing when MGMT came out. Their sound, their style, the visuals. It was just what was needed. It’s one of my faves.

4

Lady Sings the Blues, Billie Holiday

This vinyl was just gifted to me recently and it means so much. Billie Holiday’s story, her voice, her courage — so unbelievable. “Strange Fruit” is one of the most haunting, honest, and deeply heartbreaking songs I’ve ever heard.

5

The Velvet Underground & Nico, The Velvet Underground

Every time I listen to this album it blows my mind. It’s just so good from top to bottom. The writing, the way the vocals and instruments were recorded are super inspiring. To me, the imperfections are perfection. This album is not just music. It’s culture, it’s art, it’s fashion.