MGMT have released details for their upcoming album Little Dark Age, as well as announced tour dates for 2018. The album is due out February 9, and will feature previously released singles “When You Die,” “Hand it Over,” and “Little Dark Age.” As previously noted, MGMT brought in Connan Mockasin and Ariel Pink as collaborators, and the album was produced by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly and longtime Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann. MGMT’s website now opens with a video showing some behind the scenes footage of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser recording, melting some ice, and playing frisbee poorly. The album’s tracklist and album cover are below, along with both European and American tour dates.

Little Dark Age tracklist:

1. “She Works Out Too Much”

2. “Little Dark Age”

3. “When You Die”

4. “Me and Michael”

5. “TSLAMP”

6. “James”

7. “Days That Got Away”

8. “One Thing Left to Try”

9. “When You’re Small”

10. “Hand It Over”

MGMT also announced 2018 tour dates:

January 30: Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s

February 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

February 3: Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall

February 5: Paris, France – La Cigale

February 6: London, England – Electric Brixton

March 2: St. Paul, MN – Myth

March 3: Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

March 5: St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

March 7: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 8: Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9: New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music & Art Project

March 11: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 13: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 15: Washington, DC – The Anthem

March 16: Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

March 17: Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

March 19: Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

March 20: Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

March 24: Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

March 25: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 7: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 9: Calgary, Alberta – Big Four Building

May 11: Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre

May 12: Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

May 15: San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

May 18: Hollywood, CA – Palladium

May 19: San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

May 20: Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June 14-17: Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

June 29-July 1: Beuningen, Netherlands- Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

July 6: Hérouville Saint Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

July 12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 17: Milan, Italy – Milano Summer Festival