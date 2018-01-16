News \
MGMT Detail Forthcoming Album Little Dark Age, Announce Tour Dates
MGMT have released details for their upcoming album Little Dark Age, as well as announced tour dates for 2018. The album is due out February 9, and will feature previously released singles “When You Die,” “Hand it Over,” and “Little Dark Age.” As previously noted, MGMT brought in Connan Mockasin and Ariel Pink as collaborators, and the album was produced by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly and longtime Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann. MGMT’s website now opens with a video showing some behind the scenes footage of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser recording, melting some ice, and playing frisbee poorly. The album’s tracklist and album cover are below, along with both European and American tour dates.
Little Dark Age tracklist:
1. “She Works Out Too Much”
2. “Little Dark Age”
3. “When You Die”
4. “Me and Michael”
5. “TSLAMP”
6. “James”
7. “Days That Got Away”
8. “One Thing Left to Try”
9. “When You’re Small”
10. “Hand It Over”
MGMT also announced 2018 tour dates:
January 30: Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s
February 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
February 3: Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall
February 5: Paris, France – La Cigale
February 6: London, England – Electric Brixton
March 2: St. Paul, MN – Myth
March 3: Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
March 5: St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
March 7: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
March 8: Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater
March 9: New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music & Art Project
March 11: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 13: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
March 15: Washington, DC – The Anthem
March 16: Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
March 17: Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
March 19: Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
March 20: Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
March 24: Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
March 25: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 7: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
May 9: Calgary, Alberta – Big Four Building
May 11: Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre
May 12: Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
May 15: San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
May 18: Hollywood, CA – Palladium
May 19: San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
May 20: Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
June 14-17: Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
June 29-July 1: Beuningen, Netherlands- Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
July 6: Hérouville Saint Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
July 12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 17: Milan, Italy – Milano Summer Festival