To many, England’s loss to Croatia in yesterday’s World Cup semi-final was a moment of tragedy for the UK. Therefore, the British fans in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, logically enough, banded together for a sing-along to Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” as the 1996 (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? favorite streamed out of the P.A. Recently, the song has been performed by Ariana Grande and Coldplay, Metallica, and U2 and Noel Gallagher, among others, in the wake of last year’s Manchester bombing. The crowd at the memorial service for victims of the bombing also gave a spontaneous performance of the song. Therefore, it is coming to serve a role as an anthem of remembrance and resilience in Britain. Last summer, Noel and Liam Gallagher also pledged to donate all their royalties from the song to a fund benefitting victims of the Manchester attack. Watch footage of the somber World Cup singalong below.

