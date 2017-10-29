News \
Watch Metallica Cover “Don’t Look Back In Anger” in Manchester
Last night, Metallica led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” at their performance in Manchester. The Oasis hit has become something of an anthem following the Manchester bombing earlier this year, with artists like Coldplay, Noel Gallagher and U2 covering the song in performances. Watch a clip of Metallica’s sing-a-long performance below.
What a moment!! 😳
Goosebumps..🙏✌️☮️🎼#wearemanchester#westandtogether#welovemcr#metinmanchester #dontlookbackinanger pic.twitter.com/dSvxqj81tU
— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) October 29, 2017