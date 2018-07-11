Cardi B gave birth to a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Her husband Offset accompanied her in the Atlanta hospital where she gave birth to her first child and Offset’s fourth. Cardi B and the Migos rapper reportedly got married in secret last year.

Cardi B famously revealed that she was expecting during a Saturday Night Live performance in April. She performed at Coachella shortly afterwards, before canceling her remaining spring and summer concerts due to her pregnancy. She is expected to resume performing live in the fall.

This is undoubtedly a big development in what is already a huge year for Cardi B. She dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy to critical acclaim and made history as the first female rapper to have multiple No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She also spent a week in April charming the pants off of viewers while co-hosting The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

See the birth announcement on Cardi B’s Instagram below: