Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have Multiple No. 1 Singles

Cardi B made history this week as “I Like It,” her collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This makes her the first female rapper with two No. 1’s, Billboard reports. Cardi B’s first No. 1 occurred in October when “Bodak Yellow” reigned supreme on the Hot 100 for three weeks, ousting Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in the process. “I Like It” is Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s first No. 1.

According to @chartdata, Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is time a female artist’s album produced multiple No. 1 singles since Taylor Swift’s 1989. The Bronx rapper is in elite company as she joins the four other female rappers to crack No. 1: Lauryn Hill for “Doo Wop (That Thing), Lil Kim with “Lady Marmalade,” Shawnna with Ludacris for “Stand Up,” and Iggy Azealia for “Fancy.”