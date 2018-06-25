Last night, Migos accepted a BET award for Best Group. During the acceptance speech, Offset took the mic to proclaim, “I thank my wife, you should thank yours too.” Of course, Offset was talking about Cardi B, his fianceé, and while it was a peculiar choice to refer to her as his wife all of a sudden, one would assume that he’s just comfortable with the term in preparation for the big day. But according to TMZ, the couple were secretly married in September of last year.

Offset thanks his wife Cardi B last night at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/i0iBLfzuYV — Cardi B & Beyoncé News (@beyoncecardib) June 25, 2018

TMZ posted a Fulton County marriage certificate from September 20th, 2017 that appears to belong to the couple. Offset and Cardi having a secret wedding wouldn’t be the most surprising news in the world, especially given Cardi’s pregnancy with the their first child, but it’s the timeline that sheds a new light on their relationship.

You might remember that back in October of 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage during her show in Philadelphia. This took place one month after the reported marriage certificate was filed, which would make the proposal a clearly staged event. Why go through all the trouble of faking an engagement when you were married anyways?

Of course, letting the public in on a special moment like the engagement could only help the couple, as Cardi was currently riding high off the success of “Bodak Yellow” and Offset was preparing for a new Migos album that would come early in 2018. As a young, hip couple featuring two popular rap acts, there’s a lot of interest in the moves they make in their relationship. Plus, if you remember, at this time there were whispers that the two might break up due to rumors of Offset’s infidelity. A highly publicized engagement like that was great PR for a couple whose fame, separate and together, was growing exponentially at the time, even if it technically–and bizarrely–came after their actual wedding.

Spin has reached out to Cardi B’s reps and will update this post with any additional information.

UPDATE 4:01 PM: Cardi B has confirmed the report with a statement posted on her Twitter account.