Cardi B Cancels Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy

One of the few balmy moments during Kanye West’s soul-crushing Tweet spree last night was a simple wish: “I want to see a tour with Nikki [sic] Minaj and Cardi B.” It seems like a pipe dream given recent comments from Nicki, and for Cardi herself, there will be no touring until at least the fall. On Instagram, the Bronx rapper, who revealed her pregnancy earlier this month, announced that all of her summer tour dates would be cancelled because, as she put it: “Shorty keep growing…a bitch barely can breathe.” Cardi, who released her debut album Invasion of Privacy and performed at Coachella this month, is still scheduled to resume touring in September as support for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour. See her cancelled dates, including a performance at New York City’s Panorama Festival, here.