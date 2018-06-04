This morning Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg claimed that Drake contributed to Kanye West’s new album ye by writing the melody in the chorus for “Yikes.”

“It is now a confirmed thing that Drake wrote the hook for ‘Yikes,'” Rosenberg said, later claiming that G.O.O.D Music left Drake’s credit off the album. While we don’t have any other verified information on this yet, it would fall in line with what we know about Kanye and Drake’s working relationship.

Despite Drake’s feud with Pusha T, he has always been a consistent presence in Kanye’s camp during his album making process, working with him as far back as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He reminded us on his Pusha-diss “Duppy Freestyle,” where he cited his credited work on “30 Hours,” his informally credited work on “Father Stretch My Hands,” as well as his own Kanye-featuring “Pop Style.” If it’s true that Drake allegedly wrote on “Yikes,” it would make sense that Kanye also felt it necessary to tweet this weekend that the beef was over. It’s also worth nothing that Drake and his artist Partynextdoor flew to Wyoming while Kanye was there working on the album earlier in the year.

If anything, Kanye keeping a Drake contribution to his album uncredited while Drake is in the midst of a beef with an artist on Kanye’s label involving ghostwriting only highlights the frenzy surrounding the unconfirmed speculation regarding who actually contributed to ye.