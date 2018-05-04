New Music \
Stream SR3MM, the Massive New Album From Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd have released their mammoth new album SR3MM. Announced back in January, the triple album includes one LP from Rae Sremmurd as a duo, as well as two solo albums each of its members. The 27-song multi-album affair includes their previously-released singles “T’d Up,” “Powerglide,” “Aries (YuGo) Part 2,” “Chanel,” and more, as well as guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Juicy J, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and more. Check it out below.