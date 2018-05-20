Kesha and Macklemore appeared on tonight’s Billboard Music Awards to perform their song “Good Old Days,” a collaboration pulled from Macklemore’s recent album Gemini. The pair are currently prepping for their The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour across North America, which kicks off next month. Most other acts performed inside Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena, but Kesha and Macklemore were beamed in from an outdoor set at T-Mobile Arena.

Both stars have unsurprisingly been fixtures at the award show most indebted to pop music. Kesha has been nominated numerous times for her own work, but her only win came in 2014 when she and Pitbull took home a trophy for Best Rap Song thanks to “Timber.” Macklemore (along with Ryan Lewis) has also won Best Rap Song, though in his case it was twice, and in back-to-back years: “Thrift Shop” in 2013, and “Can’t Hold Us” in 2014. Kesha also performed at last year’s awards, singing Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” at a time when her own new material was still ensnared in her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

Kesha’s first solo album post-Dr. Luke, Rainbow, was released last August, and produced the enduring ballad “Praying,” which was co-written and co-produced by Lewis, the longtime Macklemore confidant who has recently split off from the rapper. Macklemore’s most recent album, Gemini, came out last September.

Watch a clip of the “Goold Old Days” performance below.