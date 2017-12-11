News \
Kesha and Macklemore to Tour Together in Summer 2018
Kesha and Macklemore will hit the road together next summer on the “Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” tour. The rapper and singer have crossed professional paths before, teaming up on “Good Old Days” from Macklemore’s recent album Gemini. The tour runs June 6 through August 5, kicking off in Phoenix, Arizona, and closing in Tampa, Florida. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to a charity of their choice; Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), while Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, a organization focused on social and racial justice.
Both artists announced the tour on Twitter earlier today with a zany clip you can watch below. Pre-sale tickets will be available at Tunespeak beginning on December 13.
Animals! I’m going on tour with @macklemore. Come out and have some adventures with us. Get in line for the Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour Presale here: https://t.co/w4c5wZoHxR ⭐⭐
Can’t wait to see you all, let’s boogie! ✨ pic.twitter.com/4ulGDURjGw
— kesha (@KeshaRose) December 11, 2017
Jun. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jun. 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
Jun. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
Jun. 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheater
Jun. 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shorline Amphitheater
Jun. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
Jun. 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Jun. 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
Jun. 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Jun. 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jun. 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion
Jun. 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Jul. 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jul. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Jul. 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jul. 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jul. 16 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
Jul. 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jul. 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jul. 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul. 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jul. 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Jul. 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
Aug. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre