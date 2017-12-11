Kesha and Macklemore to Tour Together in Summer 2018

Kesha and Macklemore will hit the road together next summer on the “Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” tour. The rapper and singer have crossed professional paths before, teaming up on “Good Old Days” from Macklemore’s recent album Gemini. The tour runs June 6 through August 5, kicking off in Phoenix, Arizona, and closing in Tampa, Florida. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to a charity of their choice; Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), while Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, a organization focused on social and racial justice.

Both artists announced the tour on Twitter earlier today with a zany clip you can watch below. Pre-sale tickets will be available at Tunespeak beginning on December 13.

Animals! I’m going on tour with @macklemore​. Come out and have some adventures with us. Get in line for the Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour Presale here: https://t.co/w4c5wZoHxR ⭐⭐

Jun. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun. 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

Jun. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

Jun. 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheater

Jun. 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shorline Amphitheater

Jun. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Jun. 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Jun. 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

Jun. 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Jun. 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion

Jun. 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Jul. 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jul. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Jul. 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jul. 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jul. 16 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

Jul. 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul. 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jul. 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul. 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul. 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Jul. 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

Aug. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre