Video: Macklemore – “Good Old Days” ft. Kesha

Macklemore is releasing Gemini, a new solo album, on Friday. It’s his first solo album since coming to fame through his partnership with Ryan Lewis, which yielded mega-hits like “Same Love” and “Thrift Shop.” But This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, their follow-up to 2012’s The Heist, was both a critical and commercial flop, leading Macklemore to slightly change it up for this album cycle. Gone is the hectoring about white privilege, replaced with a warmer, more nostalgic tone that will probably be less alienating to casual fans. The vibe is on hand in the new video for “Good Old Days,” his collaboration with Kesha. Macklemore and Kesha, both noble old souls who’ve gone through a lot of industry drama, pal it up with their friends in the woods, jumping into lakes and playing songs around a campfire. Here they are, free from society and so forth. Watch below.