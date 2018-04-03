Morrissey Launches Site to Host His Own Terrible Opinions

Apparently Morrissey wasn’t satisfied with sending a statement over to fan site True To You every time he wanted to gloat about a bullfighter getting gored so he launched his own website, Morrissey Central. This is bad news for any Smiths fans trying desperately to forget that 2018 Moz is one shitty opinion away from being offered his own InfoWars show.

The “Queen Is Dead” singer recently used his new platform to throw a tantrum after Independent writer Nick Hasted published an essay about the experience common to most Morrissey fans: reconciling the artist they initially loved with the bitter old fascist he’s become.

“Listening to Morrissey is like a drawn-out divorce,” Hasted wrote, “you keep seeing hopeful flickers of the old love, but you know something’s broken for good.”

It’s a pretty spot-on summation for people parting ways with the guy who once wrote lyrics like “it takes strength to be gentle and kind” only to openly endorse reactionary right wing xenophobia as he embarks upon life’s third act. Last week, Moz bolstered Hasted’s point when he published a screed condemning the British newspaper for trying to silence the singer and branding editor Christian Broughton as an “editor/dictator.” From Morrissey Central:

The importance of an artist (or political figure) is sometimes evident in the efforts taken to silence them. Two weeks ago, with stiff-backed priggishness, The Independent printed an extreme Hate Piece so loaded with vile bile that it almost choked on its own endless capacity to be appalled. As its target, it seemed evident that The Independent found me so morally shredded and physically repulsive that I appeared to fascinate them, whilst it also seemed obvious that any announcement of my painful death would make them laugh loudly. Yes, this is what we’re dealing with. Their moral outrage is certain that it has hit upon something as they take a stab at just about everything whilst hitting nothing.

Take a nap, old man.

Moz goes on to excoriate the paper for supposedly willfully misrepresenting him and his views. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Morrissey blamed The Sunday Times and Der Spiegel for allegedly putting words in his mouth when he made statements blaming victims of sexual assault, and swore off print interviews for good. Der Spiegel responded by releasing the audio recording of his comments.

Of course, now that Morrissey has his own outlet, he’ll have no one to blame but himself when he fires off a garbage take about about immigration or terrorism, although I wouldn’t expect him to take any responsibility for it.