Morrissey Claims Anti-Islam UK Politician Was Victim of Rigged Election

Morrissey performed in London yesterday as part of the BBC Radio 6’s Music Live series, during which he premiered a number of songs from his upcoming album Low in High School and also appeared to speak out in favor of British anti-islam politician Anne Marie Waters.

Never one to shy away from voicing his political opinions, Morrissey paused his set to allege that Waters, a UK Independence Party politician who once described Islam as “evil,” was recently prevented from becoming head of the party due to a rigged election.

“It was very interesting for me to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of UKIP,” he commented according to Pitchfork. “Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.”

According to The Guardian, Morrissey barreled onward after his comments were met with silence from the crowd, saying, “You didn’t get it, did you? You obviously don’t read the news.”

Waters is the founder of Sharia Watch UK, an organization which aims to “document the advancement of Sharia law in Britain.” Waters lost to Henry Bolton in the September 29th UKIP Party Election despite being the frontrunner.

Morrissey has made a number of statements on Islam and immigration in the past. In 2007, he blamed immigration for the disappearance of British identity, and after this year’s bombing in Manchester he called upon British royalty and leaders to say about Islam what he believes “we all say in private.”