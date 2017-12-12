Der Spiegel Releases Audio of Morrissey Interview Where He Discusses Kevin Spacey

German publication Der Spiegal has released the full audio of Morrissey’s controversial interview, in which he appeared to defend Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. Despite the singer’s claim’s to the contrary, Morrissey did in fact say such charming lines as, “But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed.”

Moz was heavily criticized when a translation of his interview started going around last month. In the interview, Morrissey appeared to victim-blame Anthony Rapp, the actor who accused Kevin Spacey of trying to molest him when he was just 14 years old, and brushed aside the emerging voices accusing powerful men of sexual assault.

“Kevin Spacey was 26 and the boy 14. One wonder where the parents were,” Morrissey said in his interview. “One wonders if the boy did not know what could happen. I do not know about you, but I’ve never been in situations like this in my youth.”

Morrissey claimed that his words had been misrepresented in some way and swore off print media forever. He reiterated those claims in a Facebook post on Monday, stating “Meanwhile, our requests to Der Spiegel for an un-chopped, un-fiddled-with audio of their interview with me has been refused. Let that alone be your answer.”

Looks like they called his bluff.