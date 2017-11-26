Morrissey Doubles Down on His Statements About Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt at Courtship”

Last week, a Spiegel Online interview revealed Morrissey to have some not-so-progressive views on the Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein scandal. Since becoming the subject of a bit of controversy himself, the songwriter has now doubled down on his views, which always seemed at least partially (hopefully) lost in the translation from German anyway. In a new English-language interview with The Sunday Times, Morrissey has clarified his thoughts on the matter, stating:

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned, because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he shared. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

While it’s still a little unclear just what he defines as sexual assault, the songwriter continues with discussion of his politics alongside his oddly specific culinary preferences. “I’m nonpolitical, I always have been.” he says. “I’ve never voted in my life.” He goes on about his hatred for garlic, mushrooms, and onions as well as the fact that he’s never tasted curry or coffee in his life. “I’ve never had a curry and I’ve never had a coffee,” he says. “I’ve never wanted one and I’ve never been handed one.”

Morrissey’s latest album Low in High School was released earlier this month. Read the full interview here.