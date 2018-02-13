Parquet Courts’ A. Savage – “Frightened” (The Fall Cover)

A. Savage of Parquet Courts has shared his take on the Fall’s “Frightened” in tribute to Mark E. Smith, who died last month after battling terminal cancer. “Frightened” is the opening track on the Fall’s 1979 debut Live at the Witch Trials. Revisit our 1993 and 2007 interviews with Mark E. Smith, as well as some of the notoriously cantankerous singer’s best insults. Listen to A. Savage’s cover of “Frightened” below.

Last year, A. Savage released Thawing Dawn, his debut solo album featuring the singles “Ladies from Houston,” “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses,” and “Winter in the South.” His band Parquet Courts also recently detailed their forthcoming sixth album, which is allegedly scheduled for release this May. Savage just wrapped up a tour with Jack Cooper of Ultimate Painting, which yesterday announced their breakup and canceled the release of their upcoming album.