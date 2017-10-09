A. Savage – “Ladies From Houston”

Parquet Courts frontman Andrew Savage has released a new single, “Ladies From Houston,” in advance of the release of his debut solo album this Friday. The album, which will be released under the moniker “A. Savage,” also features the song “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses.” The new song is a leisurely, seven-minute stream-of-consciousness exploration of the past and the passage of time. Fans of Parquet Courts will appreciate the lyrics, which vacillate between blurry memories and introspective moments of nostalgia. Listen to “Ladies From Houston,” and read Savage’s words on the new song, below.

“I wrote Ladies From Houston after going to a small gathering of friends,” Savage writes in a press statement. “We were at the house of our friend’s father, who had just died, and he had just finished selling off most of his dad’s possessions so he could sell the house. Some stuff we broke. But a collection of erotica and photographs remained, and we all began sorting through it. This investigation set off a string of stories that went on late into the night. We all learned something about everyone else. The words are based on the stories told that night.”