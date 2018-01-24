The Fall’s Mark E. Smith Dead at 60

Mark E. Smith, the notoriously caustic frontman of post-punk icons the Fall, has died, according to a statement tweeted from a fan account and confirmed by Spin. He was 60 years old.

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time. Pam Van Damned

The Fall – manager R.I.P. Mark Edward Smith, 5 March 1957 – 24 January 2018.

The Fall was scheduled to play the Cropped Out festival in Louisville and a series of five shows at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, but had to cancel those appearances last November when Smith was hospitalized for what a statement from the band’s rep called a “mix of bizarre and rare (true to form) medical issues.”

We’ll have more details as they become available.