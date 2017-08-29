A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) – “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses”

After first single “Winter in the South,” Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts has released another song from Thawing Dawn, his forthcoming solo album under the name A. Savage. Fans of Savage’s wordy and wry songwriting sensibility will find the sound of “Wild, Wild, Wild, Horses” familiar, though maybe not the subject matter: it’s a fairly straightforward love song, a relative rarity in the Parquet Courts canon. (No apparent relation to the classic Rolling Stones ballad.) Over slow organ drone, Savage cycles through scenes from a relationship before landing on one particularly indelible image of “motel benches longer than the trees that died for them.” Thawing Dawn is out via Savage’s Dull Tools label 10/13. Hear “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses” below.