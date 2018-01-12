Video: Young Thug & Future – “Mink Flow”

The day after posting a clip for “All Da Smoke,” Atlanta icons Young Thug and Future have released a video for “Mink Flow,” another song from their October joint mixtape Super Slimey. The video features the former rivals sporting coats lavish enough to complement the song title, a luxe and haunted-looking mansion, a few large-to-huge snakes, and a woman painted like a snake. Future also appears to be cooler than everyone else in the video for his Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran collaboration “End Game,” which came out last night at midnight. Watch the “Mink Flow” video below.