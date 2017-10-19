News \
Stream Super Slimey, the New Collaborative Mixtape from Future and Young Thug
Young Thug has just shared Super Slimey, his new collaborative mixtape with Future. The tape follows the duo’s appearance on a recent Chris Brown track, as well as the video for “Relationship”—a Future guest feature on Young Thug’s most recent LP Beautiful Thugger Girls, which dropped this summer. The new release includes production work from London On Da Track, Mike Will Made It, C4 Wheezy, Southside, Richie Souf and more. Check it out below.