Video: Taylor Swift – “End Game” ft. Ed Sheeran & Future
Just two months since Taylor Swift released her recent album Reputation, the songwriter has now shared a new video for the album single “End Game.” A standout from the release featuring Future and Ed Sheeran, the clip follows videos for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?”. Swift was recently nominated for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ best original song, and Reputation was one of our favorite releases of 2017. Watch the video for “End Game” below.