Migos – “Supastars”

Migos continue their busy last few months with the release of another single from their upcoming album Culture II, which is due out on Friday. “Supastars” features the ATL group trading snippets of verse against another unusual and uptempo backbeat; the album’s previous Pharrell-produced single “Stir Fry” also feels like a similarly distinctive experiment. Honorable C-Note’s production is dominated by serpentine synth woodwinds and an insistent hi hat. The energetic track, like “Stir Fry” and “Motorsport” before it, bodes well for Culture II. Listen below.