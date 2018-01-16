Migos’ Culture II Will Be Released Next Week

Following reports that Migos’ new album Culture II would drop before the end of this month, the star Atlanta rap trio have announced an official release date of January 26. In their announcement on Twitter, the group included what looks like some possible cover art. Recent Migos singles “Motorsport” (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj) and the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry,” which were not included on last month’s Migos-heavy Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1 mixtape, are both expected to be on the album. Read our review of the first Culture album, which was released a little less than a year ago, here.

C U L T U R E I I 👀 pic.twitter.com/pbXJxNB9Am — MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 16, 2018