Quavo & Nicki Minaj – “She For Keeps”

Migos’ Quavo and Nicki Minaj have released a new song, “She For Keeps.” The pleasantly tuneful track comes from a new compilation from Migos’ Atlanta-based label Quality Control Music, Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1, which is out today. Another Migos member and widely celebrated female hip-hop star from the New York metropolitan area also contributed a duet to the mixtape: Cardi B and Offset’s “Um Yea.” The releease also includes guest spots from Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Tee Grizzley, and more. Nicki, Cardi, and the entire Migos also released a video for their single “Motorsport” yesterday. Listen to “She For Keeps” below, and Control the Streets, Vol. 1 here.