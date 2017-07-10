Here’s Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s New Album Lust for Life

After a rollout as languid as one of her famously dreamy songs, Lana Del Rey’s fourth (technically fifth) full-length album Lust for Life is out next week. Produced with longtime collaborators including Rick Nowels and Emilie Haynie, it’s not likely to be a massive sonic departure for the California-based torch singer. But for the first time on a Lana Del Rey album, we’ll hear voices besides Lana herself: Life includes guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, the Weekend, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Sean Lennon. Ahead of its release, here’s a primer to get you up to date on everything we think we know so far.

Lust for Life is out July 21

The album rollout began all the way back in February with first single “Love,” one of SPIN’s favorite songs of 2017 so far. Del Rey eventually announced the release date in a tweet.

She’s smiling in the cover art

The Lust for Life album cover features Del Rey with a wide grin, a departure from the cold stares of her past three album covers. It was shot by her younger sister and frequent collaborator, photographer Chunk Grant. Grant also shot the cover of Del Rey’s previous album, 2015’s Honeymoon.

She might be a witch now

The Lust for Life era finds Del Rey embracing the occult, cooking up a cauldron of musical ingredients in the album trailer and tweeting out hints about a ritual intended to oust President Donald Trump. (No luck yet.)

We’ve already heard “Love,” “Lust for Life,” “Coachella–Woodstock in My Mind” and the live debut of “Cherry”

Title track “Lust for Life,” a duet with the Weeknd, was released in April as the album’s second single and video. Del Rey featured on the Weekend’s two most recent albums Beauty Behind the Madness and Starboy, but “Lust for Life” is the first of her songs to return the favor.

In May, Del Rey released “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind,” a song inspired in part by rising nuclear tensions with North Korea. She also debuted another new song called “Cherry” live at the KROQ Weenie Roast festival. In June, she shared an Instagram clip of a new song possibly called “Change,” but has since deleted it.

We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record @asaprocky @playboicarti @boi1da A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Two new songs featuring A$AP Rocky will debut July 12

Recently, Del Rey has taken to Instagram to tease a new song called “Summer Bummer,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. On Sunday night (July 9), she promised to release two new songs featuring Rocky on Wednesday, July 12. The second is rumored to be called “Groupie Love.” Del Rey and Rocky previously collaborated on her 2012 video for “National Anthem.” Other new teasers on Instagram and Facebook feature a new song apparently titled “White Mustang.”

2 new tracks w ASAP ROCKY dropping on the 12th. Hear them first on beats and radio 1 that day. A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Additional features include Stevie Nicks and Sean Lennon

Del Rey’s collaboration with Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac is called “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.” The pair discussed the song in an interview for V magazine last month. Del Rey also shared the titles of two additional songs, “God Bless America” and “When the World Was at War We Just Kept Dancing.”

According to a separate interview conducted by Courtney Love, Del Rey’s song featuring Sean Lennon is titled “Tomorrow Never Came,” and mentions his parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Del Rey confirmed another song title, “Yosemite,” to BBC Radio 1 in April.

There’s still no official track list

Despite all the confirmed titles and multiple purported leaks, Lust for Life appears set to arrive without a pre-announced track list. Del Rey had appeared to imply that “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind” was separate from the album, but it may turn out to be included after all. We’ll update this post if an official track list is released in advance.

Here’s a photo of Lana Del Rey with a fidget spinner

You’re welcome.

Lust for Life is out July 21 from Interscope/Polydor. Revisit the album trailer below.