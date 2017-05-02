Fyre Festival’s Pitch To Investors Is Exactly Absurd As You Would Imagine

Are you still at a loss about Fyre Festival? Are you wondering how the would-be luxury Bahamian music festival actually got to the point of realization—how it became real-life Theater of the Absurd for the age of the Instagram story? Vanity Fair published the pitch deck for the Fyre Festival last night, which sheds some light on how the festival was initially sold to investors. The presentation lays out the concept behind the cumulative delusion which turned into the events of Friday and this weekend, for our morbid enjoyment.

The Fyre Festival, it turns out, was actually designed to promote something called the Fyre app. The app, now a year old, is designed, as the lead slide lays out, to “help venues, brands, qualified bookers, and private buyers book talent for live performances, appearances, and paid social posts…” Just a few sentences into the presentation, it immediately reveals itself as likely the worst thing ever, with the pitch flanked by illustrative photos of “Musicians,” “Athletes,” “Models,” and “Influencers,” the latter of which is a white hipster doing ironic prayer hands, to be clear.

And that is only the beginning of an extended discussion of the “Fyre Squad” a.k.a. the team behind the app, the “Fyre Starters” (rich “influencer” types on the Kardashian or sub-Kardashian level) and other cosmically repulsive individuals:

If your company ever pulls up something like this in a meeting, please quit.

There are all sorts of iterations of “fake news” in the Fyre Festival pitch deck, but none so explicit as what you see above.