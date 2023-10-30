Creed Announces 2024 Reunion Tour

Earlier this year, Creed announced plans to reunite as part of the Summer of ’99 cruise, which takes place in April 2024. Today (Oct. 30), the Scott Stapp-led quartet confirmed a 40-city tour, billed as the Summer of ’99 and Beyond, which kicks off on July 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., and concludes Sept. 28 show in Atlantic City, N.J.

Creed will be joined by 3 Doors Down on most dates, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck also appearing during the tour. In August, the band will also host a one-day event in San Bernadino, Ca called the Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival, where it will be supported by 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, and the Verve Pipe.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Oct. 31, with the general sale starting Friday (Nov. 3) at 10 a.m. local time on the band’s website.

Since Creed went on hiatus in 2003, Stapp has released three solo albums and fronted the hard rock supergroup Art of Anarchy, although the other members sued him in 2018 for breach of contract. He is also scheduled to make his acting debut (as Frank Sinatra, no less) in the Dennis Quaid-starring Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan, a release date for which is unknown.

Creed’s non-singing members — guitarist Mark Tremonti (who released a Sinatra tribute album last year), bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips — formed Alter Bridge in early 2004 with vocalist Myles Kennedy and have released seven albums since.

Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * =

Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * =

Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * =

Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + =

Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + =

Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # =

Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + =

Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + =

Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO + =

Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + =

Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + =

Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x =

Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + =

Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + =

Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival)

Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre + =

Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ =

Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + =

Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + =

Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + =

Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place x =

Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

+ 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven