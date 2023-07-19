Creed Reuniting For ‘Summer Of ’99’ Cruise Next April

Over the past week, love ’em or hate ’em late ’90s/early 2000s rock band Creed sparked rumors of a reunion thanks to its first social media activity in quite a while. Today, we know why. The Scott Stapp-led quartet will reunite to play its first shows since 2012 as part of the Summer of ’99 cruise, which sails from Miami to the Bahamas from April 18-22, 2024.

In addition to Creed, which will play twice on different days, the cruise will feature performances by fellow post-grunge acts such as Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, the Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, and 3 Doors Down.

Since Creed went on hiatus in 2003, Stapp has released three solo albums and fronted the hard rock supergroup Art of Anarchy, although the other members sued him in 2018 for breach of contract. He is also scheduled to make his acting debut (as Frank Sinatra, no less) in the Dennis Quaid-starring Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan, due for release sometime this year.

Creed’s non-singing members — guitarist Mark Tremonti (who released a Sinatra tribute album last year), bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips — formed Alter Bridge in early 2004 with vocalist Myles Kennedy and have released seven albums since.

You can revisit our 2000 Creed cover story here.