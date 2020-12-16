When you think of Frank Sinatra, you probably don’t envision Scott Stapp, the former lead singer of Creed. But for those whose first impression of Sinatra comes from next year’s Reagan (a Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid), that’s what they’ll get.

Stapp will play the legendary singer (as first reported by Billboard and SPIN can confirm) in the upcoming Sean McNamara-directed film. The cast also includes the talented Penelope Ann Miller, Kevin Dillon (better known as everyone’s favorite handsome brother in Entourage), and ancient actor-turned-Trump supporter, Jon Voight. It’s an odd cast, but maybe that’s just what the doctor ordered to kick off Stapp’s acting career. Either way, the experienced frontman is excited to portray such a legendary artist on the big screen.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp told Billboard in a statement. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Can Stapp’s acting chops take Reagan higher? Will he be welcomed by Hollywood with arms wide open? Only time will tell.