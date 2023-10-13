Blink-182 Unveil Latest Single ‘Fell in Love’

Blink-182‘s are releasing One More Time… their first album with Tom DeLonge in 12 years, next Friday. As a final preview, the band shared the fifth song from the 17-track album. “Fell in Love” is a mid-tempo song that clocks in at just under two-and-a-half minutes. The reflective single is a look at a relationship that went south.

In addition to the single, the band shared the second part of their career-spanning interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe.

Last week, the pop-punk band returned to its fun-loving roots by sharing a Ramones-inspired video for “Dance With Me.” In the Malloys-directed clip, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are dressed as the New York punk icons while channeling classic Ramones-inspired moments. Prior to that, the band released the album’s title track and “More Than You Know.” When they announced their reunion, they released “Edging,” which is also on the album.

One More Time… is the band’s 10th studio album. It was recorded between Blink’s reunion tour dates and produced by Barker. The project will be released Oct. 20 through Columbia Records.

After nearly a decade apart, the band returned to the stage with DeLonge earlier this year, including a memorable short-notice appearance filling in for Frank Ocean at the Coachella festival. The group’s most recent album was 2019’s Nine, which featured Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba on guitar. Skiba also appeared on 2016’s California.