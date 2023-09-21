On Monday, Blink-182 announced plans to release its 10th studio album, One More Time… As promised, this morning, the band released the album’s title track, a slow-building track that reflects on the band’s reunion with Tom DeLonge and its ups and downs over the years. It arrives with a video from Carlos Lopez Estrada and features footage from across the band’s career. Additionally, the trio released another reflective song titled “More Than You Know.” After a piano-led intro, “More Than You Know” speeds up to more of what fans would expect from a traditional Blink-182 song.

One More Time… was recorded between the band’s reunion tour dates and was produced by Barker. On the heels of last year’s one-off track “Edging,” the album’s title track will arrive Thursday.

After nearly a decade, Blink-182 returned to the stage with DeLonge this year, including a memorable short-notice appearance filling in for Frank Ocean at the Coachella festival. The group’s most recent album was 2019’s Nine, which featured Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba on guitar. Skiba also appeared on 2016’s California.