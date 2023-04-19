Instagram Facebook Twitter
Frank Ocean Not Playing Coachella Weekend 2; Blink-182 To Fill In

News comes two days after Ocean’s widely criticized performance at the festival last Sunday (April 16).
Frank Ocean
(Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his planned headlining performance during the second weekend of Coachella and will be replaced by blink-182, a person with knowledge of the situation tells SPIN.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” a rep for Ocean said in a statement provided to SPIN. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in a statement of his own.

SPIN has reached out to representatives for blink-182, and Coachella for further comment.

Frank Ocean

The news comes following widespread criticism of Ocean’s performance to close weekend one of the festival on Sunday (April 16), which was his first major live set in six years. Blink-182 was a surprise addition to Friday’s lineup, during which it performed with its classic lineup for the first time in nine years.

