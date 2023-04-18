Frank Ocean Suffered Ankle Injury Ahead of Coachella Set

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Ahead of his Coachella-closing set, Frank Ocean suffered an ankle injury that hindered his ability to perform. According to a source close to the situation, Ocean injured his ankle at on-site rehearsals in the week leading up to the festival. The source also said that the show’s production was adjusted on account of doctors’ advice. This explains why Ocean was sitting on a stool for most of the performance.

Earlier today, we reported that Ocean was still finalizing his live band just days before the performance, and the artist was also abruptly removed from the YouTube Coachella live stream schedule hours ahead of time.

This was the reclusive Ocean’s first live performance since 2017. He was originally slated to perform in the same slot in 2020. In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett confirmed that Ocean would perform in 2023.

The set itself started an hour late and included a number of reworked versions of Ocean’s most popular songs, including “Novacane,” “Crack Rock,” “Pink + White,” and “Bad Religion.” It also featured a DJ set that mystified attendees. The set was cut short due to Coachella’s 12 a.m. PST curfew on Sundays, although it ran until around 12:20 a.m. PST.

Frank Ocean is still scheduled to headline Coachella’s second weekend in the same time slot.

