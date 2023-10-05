Blink-182 Pay Tribute to the Ramones in ‘Dance With Me’ Video

Band's first album with Tom DeLonge in 12 years is out in two weeks

A few weeks ago, Blink-182 shared a pair of reflective singles from their upcoming album, One More Time… Today (Oct. 5), the pop-punk band returned to their fun-loving roots by sharing the Ramones-inspired video for “Dance With Me.” In The Malloys-directed clip, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are dressed as the New York punk icons and throughout the clips, they channel classic Ramones-inspired moments. The title also seemingly pays tribute to one of DeLonge’s favorite bands, Orange County punk rockers T.S.O.L., which has a song of the same name.

“Dance With Me” is the fourth song from One More Time… Previously, the group released “Edging,” “One More Time” and “More Than You Know.”

One More Time…, the band’s 10th studio album and first with DeLonge since 2011’s Neighborhoods, was recorded between the band’s reunion tour dates and was produced by Barker. It is out on Oct. 20 through Columbia Records.

After nearly a decade apart, Blink-182 returned to the stage with DeLonge earlier this year, including a memorable short-notice appearance filling in for Frank Ocean at the Coachella festival. The group’s most recent album was 2019’s Nine, which featured Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba on guitar. Skiba also appeared on 2016’s California.

Blink-182 is currently on tour in Europe, and will return to the States in a few weeks to appear at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.