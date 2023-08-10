“My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” Hayley Williams wrote in an Instagram Story

Paramore canceled its remaining tour dates that were scheduled to take place in Portland and Salt Lake City due to Hayley Williams’ lung infection. The singer shared the news in an Instagram Story on Wednesday night with an official statement released on Thursday. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” Williams wrote. She added that if she continued performing, she was risking long-term damage.

The infection caused the band to cancel four shows.

Since kicking off in the spring, Paramore’s first tour since 2018 featured a number of highlights. The band brought up Lil Uzi Vert, Billie Eilish, and last week, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

In February, Paramore released This Is Why, its first album since 2017’s After Laughter. In our review, we said that This Is Why is “an album of surprises, development and maturity from an act that wears its wrinkles well — no group from the Vans Warped Tour cohort has aged nearly as gracefully.” Read the full review here.