Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The National Lead ‘Stop Making Sense’ Covers LP

Miley Cyrus, Lorde, the National have joined Paramore as part of Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, a song-for-song tribute to the original 1984 album and concert film first teased earlier this month. The project is being assembled by production company A24, which restored the movie last year and returned it to theaters.

No release date or artist/song pairings have yet been revealed beyond Paramore’s take on “Burning Down the House,” which is out today (Jan. 31). The lineup also features Everyone’s Getting Involved boasts the illustrious talents of, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, the Cavemen., Chicano Batman featuring Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, the Linda Lindas, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi.

Among the most celebrated concert films of all time, the Jonathan Demme-directed Stop Making Sense captures Talking Heads at the peak of their live powers during December 1983 performances at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theater. It was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2021 in recognition of its cultural and historical significance.

In a rare show of unity from the famously fractious band, David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison assembled together for the first time in 20-plus years last September during a Stop Making Sense screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The quartet appeared at several other similar events throughout the fall and sat for a series of joint interviews about the project.

Last weekend, A24 kicked off new theatrical residencies for Stop Making Sense in several worldwide cities. A 4K and Blu-ray release of the film is coming on May 1.