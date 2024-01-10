Paramore Join A24’s Talking Heads Covers LP

Paramore are the first artists confirmed for what appears to be a song-for-song covers album devoted to Talking Heads‘ Stop Making Sense, which production company A24 will release at some unknown future date on the heels of its 2023 restoration of the iconic 1984 concert film. The Hayley Williams-led group is teasing their take on “Burning Down the House” on Instagram, with the caption revealing that 15 other acts are on board.

The Jonathan Demme-directed Stop Making Sense is among the most celebrated concert films of all time, and captures Talking Heads at the peak of their live powers during December 1983 performances at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theater. It was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2021 in recognition of its cultural and historical significance.

In a rare show of unity from the famously fractious band, David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison assembled together for the first time in 20-plus years last September during a Stop Making Sense screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The quartet appeared at several other similar events throughout the fall and sat for a series of joint interviews about the project.

As for Paramore, the group will be back on the road May 9 in Nanterre, France, after a busy 2023, which saw them release their first album in six years and open numerous shows on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.